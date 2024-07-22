IMF reform reality: The US and China must cooperate, willy-nilly
Summary
- What should be done to fix the International Monetary Fund is clear, and reforming it is imperative, but real progress will need Washington and Beijing to work together, slim odds or not.
In July 1944, exactly 80 years ago, representatives of 44 countries met in an obscure New Hampshire village to negotiate the Bretton Woods Agreement that established the International Monetary Fund (IMF). For many, reaching the ripe old age of 80 would be cause for celebration. For the IMF, the anniversary only highlights the urgency of reform.