Clouds of uncertainty promise no relief but it’s the silver linings that matter—especially to India
As trade policy turmoil prolongs the reign of global uncertainty on an IMF index, we have bright spots to consider too. India’s economy has shown encouraging growth impulses. To lend this expansion durability, we should consider shifting focus from supply-side policies to demand stirrers.
Hope springs eternal in the midst of despair, be it the global economy or Indian. But before we come to the encouraging bits, the bad news first. A new study released by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) shows that its World Uncertainty Index has doubled from its January level.