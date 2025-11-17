The IMF’s October edition of the World Economic Outlook had upgraded its earlier forecasts and now predicts 2025 global growth at 3.2%, only a shade slower than the 2024 rate of 3.3%. The IMF attributes this bounce-back to US flexibility on trade deals, with some of them reworked and many US measures eased, apart from its trade partners opting to keep their trading systems open and private businesses showing agility in the face of policy uncertainty.