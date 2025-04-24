IMF outlook: The good, the bad and the unsaid
SummaryThe International Monetary Fund’s April 2025 ‘World Economic Outlook’ is both reassuring and disturbing. It reflects the uncertain times through which the world is passing—and calls for reflection.
Two takeaways stand out from the latest iteration of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) World Economic Outlook (WEO), issued for April 2025. One is reassuring and the other, disturbing. The biggest consolation is that, contrary to widespread fears, the global economy is nowhere near a recession.