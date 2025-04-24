IMF outlook: The good, the bad and the unsaid

Now for the disturbing part. Slower growth this year and the next will not be the result of a force majeure like covid, but the outcome of needless trade turmoil. The effective tariff rate in the US, which once prided itself on being one of the world’s most open economies, is now higher than the level reached during the Great Depression (when levies were less broad), even as the counter-tariffs of major trade partners push up the global average significantly.