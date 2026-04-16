The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) latest projections for the global economy are broadly along expected lines, but its view on India springs a surprise. The multilateral lender now sees India’s growth exceeding what it had forecast before the outbreak of war in West Asia.
IMF's World Economic Outlook: India may fare better than the world but that’s no reason to celebrate
SummaryThe IMF now expects global growth to slow in 2026, with the Iran war having upset its previous projections, but it has nudged up India’s GDP forecast for fiscal 2026-27. Reassuring as this may be, we face enough risks for New Delhi not to let its policy guard down.
The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) latest projections for the global economy are broadly along expected lines, but its view on India springs a surprise. The multilateral lender now sees India’s growth exceeding what it had forecast before the outbreak of war in West Asia.
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