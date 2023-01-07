Impact of migration does not necessarily reduce worker wages

Since the closure in 2017, tensions between the U.S. and Cuba have run high. The two countries have historically had tense relations which had improved somewhat under President Barack Obama. He eased many American Cold War-era sanctions and even visited the island in 2016. The change was short-lived. The Trump administration tightened sanctions on Cuba. The Biden Presidency has seen a few restrictions eased, such as on remittances and family travel from Miami to Cuba, but those on tourist travel to Cuba, and imports and exports of many goods, remain untouched. Washington has also kept Cuba on its list of countries deemed “sponsors of terrorism". It has added it to another list of countries undermining religious freedom.