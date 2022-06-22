Impact of new labour codes on employee's working hours, annual leave

Hence, with the present format of the new labour codes, the S&E Act, and the Factories Act, a four-day work week is unachievable. One must be paid overtime upon exceeding the stipulated working hours for the day (This would work only for a limited extent as the overtime limit is one twenty-five hours per quarter in Karnataka), or companies must reduce working hours in a week (i.e., below the statutory limit) as a matter of policy. Else the government should bring about an amendment to the provisions of the OSH Code to achieve a four-day workweek.