Impact of the new labour laws on employee's working hours, annual leave

The laws have been passed by the Centre and are supposed to come into effect on July 1, 2022. There is no official announcement for this because what is currently pending is for Centre and state to notify rules related to these new codes. While the Centre released draft rules in 2021, only 23 states have published draft rules. Generally, the reduction in number of laws, simplifying, clarifying and updating scope of these laws to reflect current realities is a great step in the right direction.