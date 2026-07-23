Get the nitty-gritty right: the impact of RBI's data governance proposals will depend on finer details

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) draft Guidance on Regulatory Expectations for Data Governance, which aims to improve data discipline across entities regulated by it, is timely.
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) draft Guidance on Regulatory Expectations for Data Governance, which aims to improve data discipline across entities regulated by it, is timely.
Its structure follows the now-standard three-lines-of-defence logic seen in mature data governance regimes: board-level accountability via a designated committee, senior executive oversight by an officer no lower than chief general manager (CGM) rank, and a granular chain of data owners, stewards and custodians running through every relevant data domain.
Its structure follows the now-standard three-lines-of-defence logic seen in mature data governance regimes: board-level accountability via a designated committee, senior executive oversight by an officer no lower than chief general manager (CGM) rank, and a granular chain of data owners, stewards and custodians running through every relevant data domain.
Core features: An overhaul of data governance practices is much-needed in a sector that often treats this as an afterthought despite growing operational and cybersecurity risks. Currently, data responsibility in most entities is diffused across their information technology (IT), risk and business verticals, with no single point of accountability.
The proposed framework prescribes the mapping of accountability and escalation across the data life-cycle, targeting supervisory gaps when data related failures surface.
Three features stand out.
First, its prescriptions are calibrated by size, complexity and business model, which should prevent smaller non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and cooperative banks from being overwhelmed by one-size-fits-all compliance.
Second, it adopts the concept of a Single Source of Truth (SSOT); this is a consequential technical requirement because most data quality and reporting failures in Indian financial institutions stem not from bad data per se, but from multiple reconciled-but-inconsistent elements across core banking, risk and regulatory reporting systems.
Third, RBI’s draft precedes the ‘expected credit loss’ framework mandated to be implemented by banks by April 2027, which will require substantial data infrastructure improvements.
Institutions must also adapt to India’s still-new Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) law, a regime that applies across sectors and regulates the collection and processing of personal data of individuals by relying on soon-to-be-tested principles like informed consent.
RBI’s data governance framework is sector-specific and relies on organizational accountability, technical integrity and management of institutional risk—covering all data, including non-personal and third-party.
Once it is in force, entities will have to ensure that data shared with third-parties remains traceable to the designated SSOT, and that data-sharing doesn’t result in unauthorized re-use, sharing or duplication, which is unfortunately common.
Scope for improvement: Evidently, RBI is setting good-practice benchmarks rather than clear-cut metrics like capital adequacy ratios that regulated entities are used to. Terms like “fit for purpose,” “material issues... remediated in a timely manner” and “proportionate” leave room for divergent interpretation across thousands of entities, from large private banks to small NBFCs.
RBI must, therefore, accompany this guidance with a supervisory scoring rubric akin to its own risk-based supervision framework, so that auditors could use quantifiable benchmarks.
Market participants may contend that CGM-rank oversight obviates the need for granular auditability, but we would need greater circumspection. Seniority does not automatically confer budgetary control over technology spending by entities, a function often housed under a chief technology officer-equivalent executive. Silos are even tougher to navigate in public sector banks with legacy hierarchies.
The central bank’s draft is silent on implementation timelines, the enforcement consequences of non-compliance and minimum data quality metrics as well as thresholds. For entities running on decades-old core banking systems with bolt-on modules—common across Indian public sector banks and even mid-sized NBFCs—designating a genuine SSOT necessitates deep data architecture remediation.
The path ahead: On balance, the draft is largely well-designed, but its real-world impact will depend on the specifics that need to be negotiated and determined in consultation with market participants. This may involve complex trade-offs between granting entities reasonable time to transition and securing a sector where data-related harms and malpractices are prevalent.
RBI would also do well to reconcile differing designations for personnel across the overall compliance schemata (including the DPDP law’s requirements). An absence of explicit cross-referencing may lead to poorly designed governance layers. Reconciliation is also needed between the DPDP’s financial penalties running into hundreds of crores with the RBI draft’s light-touch, guidance-only approach.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India do not yet have an equivalent framework. Financial conglomerates with banking, insurance and asset-management arms will be left to manage inconsistent group-level data governance expectations. This is a gap that RBI could flag for the Financial Stability and Development Council.
It’s also time RBI establishes a specialist team within its own structure that can handhold its regulated entities in their transition to better data governance. Leading from the front will drive better data governance outcomes.
The authors are, respectively, former principal chief commissioner, customs and GST; and partner, Koan Advisory