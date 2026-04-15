I have quarrels with many words. Some are intense, long-running disputes; others are milder irritations. The word ‘impact’—deployed relentlessly across the social sector—belongs firmly to the first category.
How the word ‘impact’ has adverse effects—and why honest language matters in the social sector
SummaryThe social sector is suffused with the term ‘impact’, thanks largely to the force of habit. Donors use it and so do non-profit organizations. But how we use language matters, for it shapes how we think. And we mustn’t imply a direct causality where there isn’t.
I have quarrels with many words. Some are intense, long-running disputes; others are milder irritations. The word ‘impact’—deployed relentlessly across the social sector—belongs firmly to the first category.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More