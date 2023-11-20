Impact-focused NGOs must keep up with India's rapid economic growth
Summary
- Nuanced policy measures, a regulatory overhaul, organization building and improved transparency will enable them to do work that helps our economy emerge more equitably.
In God we trust; all others must bring data," goes the saying. How many non-profits does India have? How many are large, small, micro? Are they growing? No one has answers, as there is no data! At least not in one place, as we do not have a unified registry of non-profit organizations (NGOs). These exist in myriad avatars, as societies, trusts, section 8 companies and more, all governed by different laws at the central and state levels. There is no single government agency that regulates, governs or monitors this sector.