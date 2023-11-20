Impact-focused NGOs must keep up with India's rapid economic growth

The top 200 non-profits in India are in the annual budget range of ₹10 crore to ₹800 crore. This cohort secures about ₹8,000-9,000 crore in annual funding, which is split almost equally between domestic and foreign funding. In the three years we looked at (2019-20 to 2021-22), the total pool of capital to this cohort did not change significantly when adjusted for inflation and a covid-related spike. At an aggregate level, this cohort has a year-end income surplus ranging from 4% to 7% of the total money raised each year. Finances are volatile; almost 20% of the cohort saw an income change of over 50% year-on-year in 2021-22. Children, community development, education, healthcare and livelihood are the top fields they work in. About 18% of these NGOs have a global origin or affiliation, and they received 30% of the total funding. Beyond these 200, there are thousands doing good work but are small. Many of the NGOs that are large today started in the last two decades. For more details, do see Mint (bit.ly/47cqNj3).