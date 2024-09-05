Imperial Blue is up for sale: A win for gender sensitivity?
Summary
- Pernod Ricard is putting this brand of whisky on the block. Good move. Every time a company tries to shed its association with sexism, it’s a victory not just for women but for all humankind.
French spirits maker Pernod Ricard has reportedly put up its Imperial Blue whisky brand for sale in India. Given the company’s liquor portfolio strategy, this decision would seem driven by a desire to focus on its premium brands, such as Glenlivet, Jameson and Chivas Regal, and it comes on the heels of a similar call by its rival Diageo, which sold some low-margin brands, including Haywards and Romanov, two years ago.