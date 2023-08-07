Import licensing a pragmatic step amidst new realities of global trade
Summary
- India’s new licence requirements for laptop imports are in sync with the emerging global economic order, in which reducing dependence on other countries trumps free trade
Computer manufacturers such as Dell, HP and Apple were taken by surprise last week when the government announced that importing electronic products such as small tablets, laptops, and all-in-one PCs into India will soon require a licence. A day later, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade gave importers until November 1 to obtain licences.