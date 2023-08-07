Import licensing a pragmatic step amidst new realities of global trade

India’s dependence on imports, especially from China, is an undeniable fact. Around 90% of PCs sold in India are not made in the country. Market leaders such as HP, Dell, and Lenovo do manufacture in India, but their production relies heavily on components shipped in from other countries. The dependence on China in particular can be seen in the import data. In FY23, of the just under $9 billion in imports of the seven items that will now require licences, $5.1 billion, or a whopping 58%, came from China.