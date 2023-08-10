India’s decision to license the import of computers and tablets looks more like bureaucratic desperation than a well-considered industrial policy. The next-day move to push implementation to November only adds to a sense that New Delhi is making things up as it goes along. Businesses will need a licence to import items like laptops into the country—after earlier incentives to increase domestic production failed to gain traction. The impetus for it may lie in a stepped-up production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme. Introduced in 2020, it was part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to spur the local manufacturing of goods ranging from chemicals and textiles to home durables and cars by giving cash to manufacturers based on how much their revenue grow. One upside to this is that the government only pays for positive outcomes: if investment doesn’t increase and local production doesn’t rise, then no money is dished out.

The smartphone sector was a major PLI beneficiary; businesses were offered a starting incentive of 6% of net incremental sales and ₹41,000 crore was earmarked for the sector over five years. At least 32 applicants were approved and local manufacturing continued its upward trajectory.

A revised version of the programme is aimed at reprising that for computers. The reason is sound: India imported about $10 billion of computing products last fiscal year, mostly from China. Much of India’s industrial policy now revolves around two overlapping goals: boosting local employment and economic activity, and reducing reliance on its big rival. Every smartphone, laptop or desktop PC made in India is a double-blow to China.

Whereas implementation of the first set of incentives was well-timed, at the height of Beijing-Washington tensions and just as global manufacturers sought to decouple from China, the second try looked troubled from the start. A report says major brands last year urged the government to delay it because the global sector was in a downturn. Still, the government went ahead. Local media reported last week that while 44 companies had registered for PLI benefits, only two had actually applied, and the initial end-July deadline for applications was pushed ahead by a month.

When the government announced its list of restricted items, the wording and timing was stark. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade specifically named those same items with more or less the same wording, and it did so less than a week after the PLI extension was made.

Policy hiccups are common. Schemes designed to spur production or investment don’t always work as planned, and interest often lags expectation. Given the global macroeconomic situation and even mighty India’s inability to avert the fallout, it’s understandable that manufacturers are not keen to increase spending on new facilities.

That doesn’t justify the government’s overreaction, though. This move to suddenly label items as restricted doesn’t even ban them, it merely adds to the red tape for businesses. Now an importer needs to register with the government, and then pay a 0.1% fee just to apply. There’s no guarantee if or when approval will be given.

As many in India have observed, this regressive action seems like a throwback to the era of the Licence Raj, when almost no business decision could be made without government approval. Uncertainty is the enemy of economic progress, and opacity runs counter to New Delhi’s goal of turning the nation into an electronics powerhouse.

We also need to question just how effective the original PLI policy has been. Companies will gladly take cash hand-outs on offer from the government, but growth in smartphone manufacturing was well on its way before this latest incentive scheme. In 2016, the Modi government started raising import duties on mobile phones and their components; they climbed to 20% by 2018 for a completed device. Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group, Wistron and Pegatron are among those that ramped up production in line with the wishes of clients such as Apple and Xiaomi to get around Indian tariffs.

This earlier import-tax policy—part of the ‘Make in India’ programme—was likely a far bigger driver of manufacturing than the later incentives. In fact, as much as we free-trade absolutists might shudder to admit it, there’s no denying that import tariffs can be an effective tool for spurring domestic economic activity.

But a restrictive regime that is based on licensing amounts to neither carrot (incentives) nor stick (tariffs). Instead, traders and manufacturers are left in a grey area trying to decide whether they ought to boost investment to get around clearly defined taxation, or build the costs and delays of dealing with Indian bureaucracy into their economic models. ©bloomberg