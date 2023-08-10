Import licensing for e-devices wields neither carrot nor stick

India’s decision to license the import of computers and tablets looks more like bureaucratic desperation than a well-considered industrial policy. The next-day move to push implementation to November only adds to a sense that New Delhi is making things up as it goes along. Businesses will need a licence to import items like laptops into the country—after earlier incentives to increase domestic production failed to gain traction. The impetus for it may lie in a stepped-up production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme. Introduced in 2020, it was part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to spur the local manufacturing of goods ranging from chemicals and textiles to home durables and cars by giving cash to manufacturers based on how much their revenue grow. One upside to this is that the government only pays for positive outcomes: if investment doesn’t increase and local production doesn’t rise, then no money is dished out.

