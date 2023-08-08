Import licensing on its own is not an industrial policy4 min read 08 Aug 2023, 10:20 PM IST
The use of such licences is hard to justify even if government props for some industries may work out well
The sudden imposition of licensing on the import of laptops, computers and tablets does not make sense. It reverses a reform whose rich fruits have been tasted for three decades. The biggest reform of 1991 was industrial delicensing. In one swoop, it took away the power of bureaucrats to decide who would produce what, how much, where and for whom. We don’t need to invoke Kafka or Chekov, but horror stories from the licence-permit raj days are well known. The firms and conglomerates that thrived in those days were those that obtained scarce licences and not those in pursuit of cost efficiency or market- led innovation. They were responding to the incentive system in place, and those who landed prized licences could enjoy protectionism. Post-1991, delicensing led to spectacular growth in a variety of sectors ranging from automobiles, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, steel and metals to telecom equipment. Take just one example . The auto components industry in India today is much larger than the domestic automobile industry and caters to world demand, a phenomenon unthinkable in the old world of licensing.