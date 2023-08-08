Import licensing on its own is not an industrial policy

Does the new licensing regime aim to spur investment in domestic capacity? This is a plausible justification in light of new thinking about industrial policy in the Western world. An article by Dani Rodrik and others in Mint argues that earlier scepticism about “picking winners" and governments providing domestic subsidies needs to be rethought as new learnings nudge us towards a nuanced look. Industrial policy, it says, should not be thought of as only inward looking, but can also target export markets; it need not breed inefficiency. The op-ed claims that it has been more ubiquitous than once assumed. The argument of a well-thought industrial policy makes sense in a larger and longer game-plan as India pursues strategic autonomy and tries to reduce import dependence on China. That plan will progress gradually as the country builds capabilities across different parts of the value chain. It takes time. Adopting a licensing regime won’t invite investments overnight. The bulk of India’s current computer imports are ‘Made in China’. Will licensing change that? Probably not, since that label can change with minor tweaks of a value chain. These networks crisscross several national boundaries, and evading a Chinese-origin tag might be easy. Witness how Russian crude oil reached the US via Indian refiners despite Ukraine-induced sanctions. India itself has benefited from being part of global value chains. It is now a major exporter of mobile phones, including Apple’s iconic iPhone, even though local value addition is very low. We did not impose import licences for mobile phones to develop indigenous capacity. Can the same strategy not work for computers and laptops? Instead of licence clad protection, we can use just the country’s production linked incentive scheme. Even here, we should be careful not to overdo protectionism under the garb of industrial policy, as that might encourage inefficiency instead of world-class quality and cost efficiency. And that too, at the cost of the public exchequer.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}