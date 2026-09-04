Impossible. This word, or at least the popular understanding of it, gets a bad rap. Ad slogans dismiss it, while academics wrestle it. Creativity coaches use it as a tool; think of six impossible things before breakfast, they say, just as Alice of Wonderland was advised. Yet, its rap-sheet also exemplifies its value. The word’s wonder lies in the fine minds it has wracked.
From an impossibility theorem to an impossible trinity: what gets ruled out can also provoke thought
SummaryBe it Amartya Sen’s tackle of Arrow’s impossibility theorem on social choice or India’s fuzzy-logic position on a macro trilemma in the face of a dollar in-surge, what cannot be done can also get minds whirring. It’s why all eyes are on RBI.
Impossible. This word, or at least the popular understanding of it, gets a bad rap. Ad slogans dismiss it, while academics wrestle it. Creativity coaches use it as a tool; think of six impossible things before breakfast, they say, just as Alice of Wonderland was advised. Yet, its rap-sheet also exemplifies its value. The word’s wonder lies in the fine minds it has wracked.
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