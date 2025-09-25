They say you are “worth it." That you deserved out-of-turn promotions. Your bets have worked well for the company, and hence you have been allotted a senior position. But then a creepy feeling rises at the nape of your neck when you face an experienced group of contemporaries or hear a hushed whisper after you make a point, with perplexed looks around the table signalling that you may have missed your mark. A voice whispers in your head: You are not worth it.