Improve ease of doing business to cut global supply chains' dependence on China

The global narrative on the risk high dependence on Chinese imports represents to global supply chains started with the US red-flagging it, especially for times of emergencies such as during the covid-19 pandemic when any disruptions could have ramifications across the world. But even before that, the US had embarked on a trade war with China, imposing high tariffs on nearly 60% of imports from the country in the last five years. And yet, as the US itself is seeing the hard way, reducing these dependencies hasn’t been easy, given that China is integral to global supply chains. The realization in fact is reflected in the evolving US vocabulary: What was initially supposed to have been a policy for “decoupling" with China has now become one of reducing “dependence".

