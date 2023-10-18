Improve nutrition delivery and don't bristle at low rank

In general, the GHI score over the years are not comparable, because the data on which the index is constructed is being revised and improved by the United Nations all the time. Hence, within-year comparisons between countries are valid but not across years. However, the 2023 scores have been constructed so that they can be compared to three earlier years—2000, 2008 and 2015—to examine how a country has fared over time. The total score is on a scale of 0 to 100. Anything more than 50 is considered to be extremely alarming, while a score of 35 to 49 is alarming. Between 20 to 34 is called serious and below that is moderate or low. India’s score is 28.7 and has shown only a small progress of 0.5 points in GHI since 2015. There are 43 countries for whom the scores are in alarming or serious category, and India is in that grouping. India’s global rank is 111 out of 125 countries, and is below all its South Asian neighbours.

