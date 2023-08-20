Improved governance can keep capital flowing into our startups3 min read 20 Aug 2023, 04:24 PM IST
A culture of accountability, ethical conduct and transparency has become particularly important
India has racked up 108 ‘unicorns’—the third-most in the world, after the US and China. Private investment in the form of venture capital and private equity has been to the tune of $246 billion from 2018 to 2022. Over this period, Indian firms accounted for $1 out of every $4.40 of Asian venture capital. The average investment size has almost quadrupled in the last decade, and revenue-multiple valuations have more than doubled. The price of good ideas has never been higher.