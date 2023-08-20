Improved governance can keep capital flowing into our startups

India has racked up 108 ‘unicorns’—the third-most in the world, after the US and China. Private investment in the form of venture capital and private equity has been to the tune of $246 billion from 2018 to 2022. Over this period, Indian firms accounted for $1 out of every $4.40 of Asian venture capital. The average investment size has almost quadrupled in the last decade, and revenue-multiple valuations have more than doubled. The price of good ideas has never been higher. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

But the gush has slowed. According to Venture Intelligence, both the number of deals and amount invested fell by 60% and 79%, respectively, in the first half of this year. One reason for this is that many companies have not met expectations. Others have seen their valuations—often 25, 50 or even 100 times revenues—tumble after being exposed to public markets. Many investors are therefore keeping their powder dry, and some are focused on ‘insider rounds’ to tide over potential down rounds.

However, what I am hearing is that India remains a great growth story with world-class entrepreneurs, but the same cannot be said of governance at their companies. And that matters because about 95% of private alternative investment from 2018 to 2022 came from outside India. Governance at startups needs to get better, or some foreign capital will go elsewhere; at the very least, risk premiums will rise. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There are three critical (and related) governance issues to be tackled. These are particularly acute in relation to startups. In each case, just naming the problem suggests a solution.

Accountability and conflicts of interest: Entrepreneurs naturally want to make their companies appear attractive to would-be investors. However, there are instances of questionable claims and overly optimistic financial reporting. When investors buy into such scenarios at equally optimistic multiples, they have an obligation to question the underlying assumptions. Once invested, though, they have every incentive to support and bolster them. Public markets often take a less optimistic view and a weak public valuation can inflict damage on a company culture that thrives on unbridled optimism.

Solution: Create a culture of ethical conduct and transparency early. That means crafting formal policies on general conduct and whistle-blowing to instil a mindset of doing the right thing the right way. Many startups have an ‘attacker’ mindset that encourages them to throw out the rulebook in the name of speed. But as these businesses evolve, their culture and governance will need to take centre stage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclosure practices: It is not necessarily wrong to hire a cousin’s design firm, lease space from a spouse’s real estate business, or support a special customer’s charity. But companies and investors need to report such transactions transparently, and defend them when questioned. Companies with a strong governance culture try to avoid even the appearance of impropriety.

In addition to disclosure slip-ups, misinformation and reporting irregularities are problems. There have been instances of undisclosed income and under-funded liabilities, including pension contributions. Not only do such infractions affect business value, these cases also suggest that the founders have not internalized the value of governance and complete disclosures.

Solution: Use standard disclosure and financial reporting practices; institute regular internal audits; and hire reputable third-party audit and compliance firms. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Checks and balances: Many startups are the brainchildren of young entrepreneurs with more optimism and impulsiveness than business experience. In such cases, company boards need to be the sober adults in the room, not cheerleaders. When McKinsey looked at the board composition of 83 Indian unicorns, however, it found that 61 had no independent board members, and eight had only one. As a result, difficult issues are not raised as often or in as timely a manner as they should be. The fundamental problem here is that when board members have a stake in supporting the business at the valuation claimed, they may find it difficult to provide dispassionate guidance and oversight.

Solution: Among India’s unicorns, board composition changes once they file a red herring prospectus for a public share issue (38% independent directors) and then when their shares are listed (54% independent directors). However, there should be one-third or more independent external directors much earlier in the startup journey.

One of India’s strengths is its ability to learn from its mistakes. For example, some missteps have translated into effective regulation, such as curbs on the use of unsecured lines of credit and rules on security for gig workers. But this merely plays catch-up. It would be far more effective for founders and investors to self-regulate and raise their game by themselves. Entrepreneurs must recognize that sound governance is as important as business model robustness and market share. Investors should insist on transparency, accountability and independent boards. After all, the reputation of a company is as sound as the reputation of its leaders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}