World Cup winner to prisoner: Can cricket’s ideals of dignity and rivalry reshape how Pakistan treats Imran Khan?

Cricket, the game that spread from the village greens of England to the vast stadiums of the subcontinent, is a propagandist for its values of old-school fair play. Those who walk off the field even when the umpire’s decision is in their favour are lionized, not mocked. What the captains’ letter said about ensuring the dignity of your rivals is also, in some ways, a cricketing virtue. The subcontinent, which has made the sport its own, should also adopt some of these values into its politics. ©Bloomberg