In 2025, India should play the role of peacemaker in world affairs
Summary
- The New Year has brought a grim reminder from New Orleans of terror as a threat, even as war rages in West Asia, Europe and elsewhere. India must push for UN reforms and a permanent seat at the high table on the back of global principles with world peace as the aim.
Go home and get a nice, quiet sleep": When Neville Chamberlain gave this piece of advice after signing the Munich Agreement with Adolf Hitler in 1938, he also used the phrase “peace for our time." Now often cited as peace in our time, it was short-lived back then and is recalled now only with a sense of irony.