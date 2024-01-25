In an age of AI geopolitics, India’s DPI can help build a trusted tech ecosystem

There is global consensus that the Fourth Industrial Revolution has ushered in a new era. At discussions of the World Economic Forum, Davos, most focused on artificial intelligence (AI) and supply chain disruptions. At the heart of these discussions are three critical transitions: the AI and machine learning (ML) revolution, green energy transition and supply chain diversification. These transitions have not only redefined the technological landscape, but have become central to the global geopolitical chessboard, influencing alliances, rivalries and power dynamics. As we step into 2024, the world is witnessing a complex interplay of nations vying for dominance in AI and other emerging technologies.

The initial salvo in this technological Cold War was China’s systematic weaponization of technology, blending state-backed initiatives with corporate endeavours, which sought to turn technical dominance into a geopolitical tool. China’s assertive use of telecom hardware, especially its 5G deployment, for geopolitical influence prompted democratic nations to reassess their Chinese dependency for critical infrastructure. The deployment of technology as a strategic weapon had raised alarms over data security, privacy and surveillance.

Indian policymakers were quick to grasp this conundrum. Way back in 2020, India led the way by banning Chinese technology applications over concerns of data security and weaponization of critical infrastructure. The landscape shifted with the outbreak of the covid pandemic, causing seismic shocks to supply chains, particularly in the semiconductor industry. As the backbone of modern technology, semiconductors are pivotal for AI deployment, further complicating the geopolitical scenario. Recognizing the weaponization of technology and strategic importance of high-end chips and AI-led economic development, democracies began forging new partnerships with trusted partners. They diversified and secured supply chains to address challenges in semiconductor research, 5G development and electronics manufacturing.

Trust-based partnerships: In the face of these challenges, democracies have come together to build strategic alliances that transcend traditional geopolitical boundaries and re-emphasize trust in technology. The Quad, comprising the US, India, Japan and Australia, came up with ‘Principles on Critical and Emerging Technology Standards’ to set standards and ensure the secure deployment of advanced technologies. The EU’s AI Act, UK’s AI Safety Summit and White House’s AI executive order are all global policy initiatives to regulate the development of AI for responsible ends.

On supply chain security, the EU’s $17 billion, US’s $52.7 billion and India’s $10 billion worth of subsidies aimed at strengthening semiconductor manufacturing should ensure that the world’s semiconductor supply chain straddles diverse geopolitical boundaries. India has also strategically engaged with multiple partners for supply chain diversification. Through the EU-India Trade and Technology Council (TTC) with the EU, the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) with the US, and the Japan-India Semiconductor Supply Chain Partnership with Japan, a focus has been placed on trustworthy AI, 5G and Internet of Things standardization, as well as semiconductor research and capacity building, especially STEM education and digital public infrastructure (DPI).

A collaborative approach that can tackle the competition for technological dominance is to build global DPI that could prevent the systematic weaponization and monopolization of new technology development and deployment.

Digital public infrastructure: Adopt a global technology deployment plan: India’s DPI strategy, which won G20 endorsement in 2023, and presidency of the Global Partnership of AI summit in New Delhi reflect a commitment to foster a global environment of trust in technology. The country’s strategy aims to build a robust multi-stakeholder digital foundation that encompasses technology standards, open innovation and data governance, and also to secure interoperable communication networks for low- or middle-income countries, especially through the One Future Alliance for deploying DPI. India’s Bhashini platform is deploying AI to build the next stage of DPI for natural language processing. This model would be available for the rest of the Global South to adopt and shows the potential of harnessing responsible AI for the common good.

India’s strategy aligns not only with global imperatives, but also with its national interests. The emphasis on fostering a secure and trust-based DPI ecosystem serves as a catalyst for the emergence of a robust startup environment and encourages R&D initiatives. The collaborative design of DPI not only mitigates risks associated with a technology cold war, but also fosters an environment where democracies can make the most of technology advancements. In doing so, they should aim to isolate distrusted tech players from the international ecosystem, safeguarding national interests, while contributing to a global framework of responsible technology governance.

As we navigate the intricate geopolitics of technology in 2024, the Fourth Industrial Revolution’s three key transitions—the AI and ML revolution, energy transition and supply chain diversification—have been reshaping the global landscape. Challenges posed by Chinese weaponization of technology, semiconductor supply-chain disruptions and evolving patterns of AI deployment have spurred democracies to forge new partnerships and strategies. The emergence of strategic partnerships reflects a collective effort to secure a technology future characterized by resilience and high ethical standards. In this dynamic environment, India’s DPI approach provides the world a blueprint for a multi-stakeholder, trustworthy, safe, frugal and inclusive global ecosystem.