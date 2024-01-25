In an age of AI geopolitics, India’s DPI can help build a trusted tech ecosystem
Summary
- Its design mitigates risks from a tech cold war, a hard reality already, and enables democracies to harness the gains of technological advancement.
There is global consensus that the Fourth Industrial Revolution has ushered in a new era. At discussions of the World Economic Forum, Davos, most focused on artificial intelligence (AI) and supply chain disruptions. At the heart of these discussions are three critical transitions: the AI and machine learning (ML) revolution, green energy transition and supply chain diversification. These transitions have not only redefined the technological landscape, but have become central to the global geopolitical chessboard, influencing alliances, rivalries and power dynamics. As we step into 2024, the world is witnessing a complex interplay of nations vying for dominance in AI and other emerging technologies.