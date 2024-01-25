In an age of AI geopolitics, India’s DPI can help build a trusted tech ecosystem

Digital public infrastructure: Adopt a global technology deployment plan: India’s DPI strategy, which won G20 endorsement in 2023, and presidency of the Global Partnership of AI summit in New Delhi reflect a commitment to foster a global environment of trust in technology. The country’s strategy aims to build a robust multi-stakeholder digital foundation that encompasses technology standards, open innovation and data governance, and also to secure interoperable communication networks for low- or middle-income countries, especially through the One Future Alliance for deploying DPI. India’s Bhashini platform is deploying AI to build the next stage of DPI for natural language processing. This model would be available for the rest of the Global South to adopt and shows the potential of harnessing responsible AI for the common good.