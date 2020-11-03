In Bihar, focus has finally shifted to jobs, development

I usually avoid comparing the developments in India with the situation in any other country, but there are some trends that cannot be ignored. And, a recent survey caught my attention. It reveals that over the last decade, the popularity of politicians making populist promises has been declining in many countries across Europe, America and Asia. The survey was conducted across 25 countries under the YouGov Cambridge Globalism Project. Its findings published by the British newspaper The Guardian says while support for politicians who came to power with highly-coloured claims was at its peak in the previous decade in the eight European nations, it has been waning since, with a growing lack of trust between the public and such leaders. In the previous decade, popularity of political parties and politicians making populist promises, including US President Donald Trump, had increased from 7% to 25%.