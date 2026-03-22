By 4 May, voters in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and the union territory of Puducherry will have chosen new legislative assemblies. Polling runs from 9 April to 29 April.
In cash we trust: The rise of direct transfers in election playbooks
SummaryAs four states and a union territory head to the polls, direct cash transfers, especially to women, are reshaping electoral strategy, straining state finances and distorting labour markets.
By 4 May, voters in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and the union territory of Puducherry will have chosen new legislative assemblies. Polling runs from 9 April to 29 April.
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