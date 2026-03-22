In cash we trust: The rise of direct transfers in election playbooks

As a percentage of the combined output of the 21 states, the subsidy rose from 2.2% in 2018‑19 to 2.7% in 2023‑24. It rose to 3% in 2024‑25 as per the revised estimates but budget estimates of 2025-26 put it at 2.7%. The FC said large cash transfers have grown from 3% of all revenue subsidies in 2018‑19 to 20.2% in 2025‑26.