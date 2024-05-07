In Europe, China faces headwinds but can India gain?

So far, there has been grudging respect in Europe for India’s tough negotiating positions in multilateral forums and for its stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. However, as concerns grow about India’s democratic backsliding and if Indian foreign policy is going to be used for domestic signalling in India – external affairs minister S. Jaishankar’s brand of ‘wolf warrior’ diplomacy is a case in point – European goodwill for India is likely to dissipate and New Delhi is likely to be seen in the same category with Beijing as a potential challenger to European interests.