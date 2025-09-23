In Google antitrust case, more questions are raised than solved
Summary
Vague antitrust standards are bad for all market participants, Jay Ezrielev writes in a guest commentary.
In what was widely seen as a major victory for Google this month, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta rejected the harshest remedies sought by the Justice Department in its antimonopoly case against the tech company. Google’s stock rose 9% on the news.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story