In memory of Gandhi’s encounters with bio-hacking
Some people have a capacity for ordeals and need to understand their bodies through trauma
He was the kind of man who could dissuade people from calling him “Mahatma" without making them laugh. What created an added aura around him was that he could do extreme things to his body, some of which were not called “intermittent fasting" then. More than once, Mohandas Gandhi fasted for 21 days, surviving only on water and perhaps a bit of salt and lime. Once, he almost died. “Government bulletins prepared Indians for news of his death," Time magazine reported. There was a sacrificial quality to his fasts. But then he probably liked fasts. Some of them were surely ordeals, but he probably liked ordeals too. He brought to his politics something that came easily to him but which others found daunting.