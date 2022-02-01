The Economic Survey’s 2022-23 forecast for real gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the range of 8-8.5% is tangibly below the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF’s) latest projection at 9%. The main reason for the lower forecast is non-availability of any significant base effects in 2022-23. When these base effects were absent in the third (Q3) and the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2021-22 and economic activities had started to normalize, the average growth in the second half of 2021-22 was only 5.6%. Thus, achieving a growth of 8-8.5% may prove to be a challenge, calling for a well-considered growth-oriented fiscal strategy which may be revealed in Tuesday’s Union budget.

Global and domestic inflation

India’s domestic inflation is largely rooted in global supply side pressures, particularly reflected in high prices of global crude and primary products, as well as supply-side bottlenecks. The survey recognizes that this has not only raised domestic inflation, but also caused a divergence between the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) and the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation trends.

While the CPI inflation was below the WPI inflation in recent quarters, a crossover took place in March 2021 after which the WPI inflation surged ahead, well above the CPI inflation. Since the WPI has a larger weight in the implicit price deflator-based inflation, this led to a significant gap between nominal and real GDP growth. In fact, according to the National Statistical Office’s (NSO’s) first advance estimates, nominal GDP growth at 17.6% was 8.4% points above the real GDP growth of 9.2% for 2021-22. The survey has maintained this real growth estimate, although the IMF had revised it downwards to 9% in its latest release in January 2022. This divergence in inflationary trends is working as a two-edged sword in the sense that while higher WPI inflation is slowly pulling up CPI inflation also, it has led to an unprecedented growth in tax revenues. According to the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) data up to December 2021, growth in the Centre’s gross tax revenues was at 44.2%.

Fiscal prospects

The survey highlights the inordinately high level of government debt-GDP ratio as a result of the high fiscal deficit levels in the two covid-affected years namely, 2020-21 and 2021-22. General government fiscal deficit surged to 13.3% and to 10.2% in 2020-21 and 2021-22, respectively. This resulted in an increase in the general government debt-GDP ratio to a peak of 89.7% and 89.3%, respectively, at the end of 2020-21 and 2021-22. Linked with these levels are the increases in the interest payments relative to revenue receipts which would affect both central and state governments.

As fiscal deficit is steadily brought down in the next few years, the debt-GDP ratio would start falling gradually, easing the pressure on interest payments relative to revenue receipts, reducing the share of revenue deficit in fiscal deficit, thereby gradually opening up fiscal space for augmented capital expenditures. This dynamic adjustment should then become the key to financing the ambitious National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) in the remaining three years of its original six-year span. This would also lay down the foundation for sustaining medium-term growth and confirming India’s position as a global growth leader in the next three to five years.

We assess that due to the pressure on inflation, nominal growth prospects in 2022-23 could be in the range of 14-14.5%. This might translate into a growth of centre’s gross tax revenues of nearly 17%. The Union Budget for 2022-23 may thus be able to reduce fiscal deficit to 6% or slightly below it, while also marginally reducing the share of revenue deficit in fiscal deficit.

Policy priorities

The survey confirms that the two covid-affected years broadly split the economy into two. One part of the economy including the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector and some of the important service sectors like trade, transport, tourism, retail, hotel, entertainment, and recreation, was the first to experience the adverse impact and is likely to be the last to come out of it. On the other hand, a number of sectors proved to be resilient and some even prospered during the pandemic. These include information and communication, financial, professional and business services.

On the whole, the share of services sector fell by 2 percentage points from 55% in 2019-20 to 53% in 2021-22. The expectation is that in the forthcoming budget, government would pay necessary attention to accelerating the recovery in the socially vulnerable and contact-intensive sectors which are also employment-intensive.

D.K. Srivastava is chief policy advisor at EY India. Views expressed are personal.

