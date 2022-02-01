In spite of global inflation, Survey signals a strong growth momentum

While the CPI inflation was below the WPI inflation in recent quarters, a crossover took place in March 2021 after which the WPI inflation surged ahead, well above the CPI inflation. Since the WPI has a larger weight in the implicit price deflator-based inflation, this led to a significant gap between nominal and real GDP growth. In fact, according to the National Statistical Office’s (NSO’s) first advance estimates, nominal GDP growth at 17.6% was 8.4% points above the real GDP growth of 9.2% for 2021-22. The survey has maintained this real growth estimate, although the IMF had revised it downwards to 9% in its latest release in January 2022. This divergence in inflationary trends is working as a two-edged sword in the sense that while higher WPI inflation is slowly pulling up CPI inflation also, it has led to an unprecedented growth in tax revenues. According to the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) data up to December 2021, growth in the Centre’s gross tax revenues was at 44.2%.