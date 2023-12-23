In sustainability, a mega opportunity for Indian banks
Summary
- RBI's and Sebi's focus on steering substantial funding into sustainable avenues presents a multi-billion-dollar opportunity for domestic financial institutions
As India passes the reins of the G20, it has signalled an unwavering dedication to combating global environmental and sustainability challenges. The G20 sustainability working group meetings have spotlighted key pillars: harnessing climate finance, embracing the sustainability development goals (SDGs), and nurturing the financial ecosystem’s capacity.