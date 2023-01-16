In Thala’s Thunivu, an unfair vilification of mutual funds

For those who are not from the South, it is difficult to imagine the kind of demigod status that big movie stars enjoy among their fans. There is an almost religious quality to the devotion which fans, who are often organised into well-organised fan clubs, lavish on their heroes. New releases are celebrated extravagantly, with the breaking of coconuts, garlanding of giant cut-outs and processions. Setbacks, too, receive an equally over the top reaction. When Kannada superstar the late Dr Raj Kumar was kidnapped by sandalwood smuggler Veerappan, Bengaluru went up in flames as angry fans went on the rampage demanding his immediate release. And when the late MG Ramachandran, arguably the first megastar of the south, fell ill, there were a spate of self-immolations by grief-stricken fans.