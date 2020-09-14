In TikTok sale, Microsoft is no loser and Oracle no winner

Let’s recap: TikTok went viral around the world as an app popular with lip-syncing kids, but the U.S. government claims it’s a national security threat because the company collects reams of data on American citizens. Recognizing those concerns, Microsoft announced in early August it was in talks to buy TikTok, and would let us know the result by Sept. 15 (it subsequently brought Walmart Inc. into the deal). Days later, Trump issued an executive order banning any American entity from doing business with ByteDance. That effectively forced the sale of TikTok, with a deadline this week.