In today’s China, to get rich is perilous
The Economist 5 min read 09 Jul 2024, 05:31 PM IST
Summary
- Business sectors can be praised one day and banned the next
SINCE CHINA re-embraced capitalism decades ago, rich rewards have flowed to entrepreneurs who understand what the Communist Party wants. Today grasping what the party dislikes may be a more precious skill. This is an era when leaders’ priorities can change overnight. When the winds turn, entrepreneurs need to curb their ambitions without complaint.
