Incentivize the world’s farmers to improve soil health

Over the last 20 years, about 300,000 farmers have committed suicide in India. Even in the US, farmers account for the highest number of suicides among all professions. If the soil in your land is rich, even if you cannot do commercial farming, if you can at least grow food for your own family, you will not be driven to commit suicide. But farmers in large parts of the world are not even able to provide for their family’s sustenance. When you are not able to feed your children, you may feel it is better to kill yourself. This is what has been happening.