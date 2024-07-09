Be inclusive by design: Disability-friendly organizations perform better
Summary
- Assistive software tools can be used to create inclusive and accessible workspaces for everyone. There’s a reason why organizations that enable the differently abled score productivity gains.
There are nearly 1.3 billion people with a disability in the world—60 million of whom live in India. And yet, despite various statutory and regulatory measures that have been put in place to integrate them better with society, most still face significant challenges when it comes to finding gainful employment.