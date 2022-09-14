Inclusion in global bond indices would have its share of risks too

There are various estimates of the money that can be attracted—in a range of $20-30 billion annually to begin with, rising to some $50-60 billion in the future. Higher FPI flows into our debt market would mean many things. First, as there is higher demand for government paper, G-sec prices would rise and lower yields. Hence, the government would gain in terms of cheaper borrowings. Second, a collateral benefit will be that corporate bond yields will come down commensurately, as they are benchmarked with G-Secs. Third, more flows into government bonds will mean more liquidity available with banks to lend. (It’s another matter that this has never been a limiting factor, given that banks hold more than their mandatory statutory liquidity ratio). Fourth, inflows will steady the foreign exchange market and thus aid rupee stability, possibly even strengthen it if the flows are high, which would be an enviable dilemma for any central bank. Therefore, the bag of goodies looks attractive to a market that is waiting expectantly for the big inclusion.