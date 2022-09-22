Income and education must move hand in hand to empower women4 min read . Updated: 22 Sep 2022, 11:18 PM IST
Own earnings of women supported by education for all could challenge some of our restrictive gender norms and practices
Empowerment is assumed to strengthen vulnerable groups’ participation in decision-making. Employment is expected to bolster the individual’s autonomy both within and outside households and play a key role in achieving equality. The National Family Health Survey (NFHS) data offers us scope to look into whether economic empowerment bridges the Indian gap in gender equality as it collects information on women’s decision-making in various domains: intra-household decisions like household purchases; meeting friends/relatives; own healthcare needs; spending own money; and on family planning and the use of contraception.