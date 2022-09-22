Income and education must move hand in hand to empower women

Women’s own earnings challenge gender norms: Though survey findings fall short of equal intra-household decision-making power for men and women among married couples, women with their own cash income enjoy marginally better agency in different domains of life in comparison with other women. The NFHS 5 (2019-2021) reveals that a little more than 85% of married women with their own cash income have agency of joint decision-making with husbands on important expenditures. The rest have mostly husbands (or someone else) making unilateral decisions on household purchases, their healthcare needs, meeting with friends/relatives, and how they spend their own money. While this signifies control over some of the important decisions in working women’s lives, for other women, unilateral decisions by husbands or someone else on major expenses are only marginally higher. For all women, irrespective of whether they earn cash income or not, 8% do not have any say on using contraceptives and the sole decision-maker is still the husband.