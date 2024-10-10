Opinion
Redo the Income Tax Act not just to simplify but rationalize taxation
Summary
- A review of India’s Income Tax Act should acknowledge substantive issues that must be addressed to improve the ease of doing business. From provisions that cover mergers and acquisitions to mechanisms for dispute resolution and the taxation of employee stock options, much needs to be fixed.
The committee set up by the government and led by Chief Commissioner of Income Tax V.K. Gupta to review India’s Income Tax Act is expected to submit its report soon. Its remit, as it appears, is to simplify and rationalize the Act without altering its core.
