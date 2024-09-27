Time for India to revamp the Income Tax Act and ease compliance burdens
Summary
- New legislation could be designed to offer taxpayers as well as the tax administration relief. A leaner and simpler Act could also ensure that India gets its rightful share of tax revenues. Let’s revamp the 1961 law to support the Indian economy’s growth trajectory.
While presenting the Union Budget 2024 in July, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman mentioned that the government would undertake a comprehensive review of the Income-tax Act,1961 (“the Act") to make it concise, lucid and easy to understand and thereby reduce disputes and litigation besides providing certainty to taxpayers.