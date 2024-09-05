Tax overload: India’s middle class is hurting because of inequitable taxation

The opposition’s criticism finds support in economic research. In a 2015 research paper, economists at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) found that increasing the wealth of the rich by 1% reduces GDP growth by 0.08 percentage points over five years, while increasing the wealth of the poor and middle class by 1% can boost GDP growth by up to 0.38 percentage points. This was a follow-up study to an earlier IMF paper that showed income inequality is bad for growth and its sustainability.