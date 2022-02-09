Income tax on our rich should’ve been rejigged

In her mid-2019 budget, soon after the Narendra Modi government won re-election, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had declared a surcharge on the tax liability of individuals earning over ₹5 crore a year. At 37.5% on tax dues assessed in the top bracket, which bears a 30% marginal tax on income, that imposition—with small cesses slapped on—resulted in a peak effective rate of almost 43%. Apart from the complexity of such taxes on taxes, a practice that openly flouts the canon of taxation simplicity, that rate presents the country with a particular problem. Any tax claim that nears the halfway mark of what one earns is observed to stir dissonance among taxpayers. While there are exceptions, no doubt, a burden level above 40% tends to be perceived as punitive, by and large, particularly so by a globally-mobile elite that’s aware of peak rates elsewhere. As it happens, cross-country comparisons hold greater relevance than our tax authorities may like to admit. One of the quiet shifts that was both interrupted and enabled by the outbreak of covid was of folks with high incomes leaving Indian shores for friendlier tax regimes overseas. An anecdotal sample of movers would suggest the assistance in some cases of multinational employers willing to relocate executive talent abroad as a retention ploy. Work-from-anywhere, that great gift of this pandemic, has apparently been interpreted by some to mean ‘any tax jurisdiction’. By the same logic of dropping corporate tax rates for India to attract investment, we should have got our peak rate on top earners under 40%. If capital is mobile, so are the rich.